Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
Tradegate
20.09.24
18:28 Uhr
8,940 Euro
-0,506
-5,36 %
20.09.2024 17:58 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report and completion of the initial tranche of the buyback program

Turin, 20th September 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 16th September 2024 to 18th September 2024 the following transactions:

DateNumber of purchased Common SharesAverage net price (euro)Total net consideration (euro)
16 September 2024 140,000 8.7986 1,231,800.23
17 September 2024 160,000 8.9956 1,439,298.99
18 September 2024 63,377 9.1383 579,158.06
Total363,3778.94463,250,257.28

With the purchases described above the Company completed the initial tranche up to €60,000,000 of the share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, based on the authorization to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000 for the whole buyback initiative, granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 17th April 2024.

A comprehensive overview of the details of the above transactions as well as the overall purchases related to the initial tranche of such share buyback program, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.


Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

