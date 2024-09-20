SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company has completed its acquisition of BIOVECTRA, a Canada-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in biologics, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients, and other molecules for targeted therapeutics.

All closing conditions are completed, including receipt of regulatory approvals. BIOVECTRA is now part of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group.

" We are delighted to officially welcome the BIOVECTRA team to Agilent," said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. " This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to providing customers the most advanced capabilities to accelerate their therapeutics programs, including best-in-class cGMP pharmaceutical manufacturing."

With the addition of BIOVECTRA, Agilent will expand its portfolio of CDMO services, add rapidly growing modalities, and bring world-class capabilities to support gene editing. Additional details are available in the news release announcing the acquisition agreement.

Agilent expects the transaction will be $0.05 dilutive to non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in the first full year after closing and deliver a double-digit return on invested capital (ROIC) by year five. Agilent funded the transaction using a mix of cash on hand and debt financing.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities the acquisition brings and the assets' future uses and the effects of the transaction on our EPS and future ROIC. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unforeseen changes in the strength of Agilent's customers' businesses; unforeseen changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; unforeseen changes in the currency markets; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and the risk that Agilent is not able to realize the savings expected from integration and restructuring activities. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that its cost-cutting initiatives will impair its ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on its operations, its markets and its ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of its supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent's management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

