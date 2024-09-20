Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
20.09.2024 18:06 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 20 September 2024, it repurchased 35,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 320.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,883,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 9,883,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 65,116,287.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

20 September 2024


