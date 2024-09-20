Anzeige
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

For immediate release

20 September 2024

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 July 2024 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 4,929,790 that a market total of 50,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 1,056.53 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 32,021,216. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 32,021,216 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8734


