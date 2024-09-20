Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Sep-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      189,462 
Highest price paid per share:         128.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.50p 
                        127.4881p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,458,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,458,690) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.4881p                    189,462

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1584               128.50      08:19:18          00071467397TRLO0      XLON 
6700               128.00      09:52:26          00071469903TRLO0      XLON 
7164               128.00      10:45:48          00071471402TRLO0      XLON 
7238               128.00      10:45:48          00071471403TRLO0      XLON 
11852               128.00      14:20:40          00071476769TRLO0      XLON 
12                128.00      14:20:40          00071476770TRLO0      XLON 
866                128.00      14:39:21          00071477208TRLO0      XLON 
3                 128.00      14:39:21          00071477209TRLO0      XLON 
8494               128.00      14:39:21          00071477210TRLO0      XLON 
698                128.00      14:39:21          00071477211TRLO0      XLON 
3087               128.00      14:52:39          00071477702TRLO0      XLON 
797                128.00      14:52:39          00071477703TRLO0      XLON 
3993               128.00      14:54:19          00071477754TRLO0      XLON 
870                128.00      14:54:19          00071477755TRLO0      XLON 
262                128.00      15:41:49          00071479598TRLO0      XLON 
921                128.00      15:41:49          00071479599TRLO0      XLON 
1417               128.00      15:41:49          00071479600TRLO0      XLON 
318                128.00      15:41:49          00071479601TRLO0      XLON 
768                128.00      15:41:49          00071479602TRLO0      XLON 
769                128.00      15:41:49          00071479603TRLO0      XLON 
5000               128.00      15:49:01          00071479910TRLO0      XLON 
1442               128.00      15:57:01          00071480112TRLO0      XLON 
833                128.00      15:57:01          00071480113TRLO0      XLON 
2206               128.00      15:57:01          00071480114TRLO0      XLON 
843                128.00      15:57:01          00071480115TRLO0      XLON 
26                128.00      15:57:01          00071480116TRLO0      XLON 
3899               127.50      08:23:20          00071467528TRLO0      XLON 
1569               127.50      08:23:20          00071467529TRLO0      XLON 
1716               127.50      08:23:20          00071467530TRLO0      XLON 
504                127.50      09:38:07          00071469656TRLO0      XLON 
59                127.50      09:42:05          00071469718TRLO0      XLON 
8135               127.50      10:45:56          00071471405TRLO0      XLON 
8852               127.50      12:17:57          00071473423TRLO0      XLON 
7136               127.50      12:17:57          00071473424TRLO0      XLON 
2984               127.50      12:39:12          00071474008TRLO0      XLON 
3449               127.50      13:06:56          00071474471TRLO0      XLON 
7166               127.50      13:06:56          00071474472TRLO0      XLON 
1240               127.50      13:37:16          00071475025TRLO0      XLON 
294                127.50      13:37:16          00071475026TRLO0      XLON 
2641               127.50      13:37:16          00071475027TRLO0      XLON 
2428               127.50      13:37:16          00071475028TRLO0      XLON 
88                127.50      13:37:16          00071475029TRLO0      XLON 
874                127.50      13:37:16          00071475030TRLO0      XLON 
1454               127.50      15:38:59          00071479505TRLO0      XLON 
144                127.50      15:38:59          00071479506TRLO0      XLON 
933                127.50      15:38:59          00071479507TRLO0      XLON 
759                127.50      15:38:59          00071479508TRLO0      XLON 
7                 127.50      15:38:59          00071479509TRLO0      XLON 
824                127.50      15:38:59          00071479510TRLO0      XLON 
7463               127.00      15:22:19          00071478797TRLO0      XLON 
1803               127.00      16:10:50          00071480670TRLO0      XLON 
5315               127.00      16:10:50          00071480671TRLO0      XLON 
18207               127.00      16:20:04          00071481115TRLO0      XLON 
2040               127.00      16:20:04          00071481116TRLO0      XLON 
1557               127.00      16:20:15          00071481121TRLO0      XLON 
1007               127.00      16:20:27          00071481124TRLO0      XLON 
3162               127.00      16:20:27          00071481125TRLO0      XLON 
6426               127.00      16:20:27          00071481126TRLO0      XLON 
7063               127.00      16:20:29          00071481129TRLO0      XLON 
7020               126.50      08:41:12          00071468001TRLO0      XLON 
9                 126.50      15:32:10          00071479164TRLO0      XLON 
3072               126.50      16:10:52          00071480672TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  348255 
EQS News ID:  1992769 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992769&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2024 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
