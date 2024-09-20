Anzeige
Carolina Dybeck Happe resigns from Ericsson's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces that Carolina Dybeck Happe has decided to resign from its Board of Directors. Dybeck Happe has served on Ericsson's Board since 2022.

The announcement follows the September 12 appointment of Dybeck Happe to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer with Microsoft.

Jan Carlson, Chair of the Board of Directors, says: "I'd like to thank Carolina for her service on our Board and for her contributions and commitment to Ericsson. Her expertise and insights are greatly appreciated and respected and I wish her all the best in her new role."

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "Carolina has been a valued Board member and thoughtful contributor since joining us in 2022. Microsoft is an important partner of Ericsson and we very much look forward to working with Carolina in her new capacity. We wish her great success."

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

