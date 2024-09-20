Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A3LL7M | ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2024 19:34 Uhr
93 Leser
CORRECTION: Eleving Group shares public offering

Amendment to the start time of the public offering
From September 23rd, 2024, 11:00 EEST Eleving Group shares public offer
subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is
October 8th, 2024, 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 24 500 000 shares are being publicly offered to investors.
Retail investors may place their subscription orders at a price of EUR 1.85 per
one offer share of Eleving Group. The final price per share will not be higher
than EUR 1.85 for retail investors. Each investor may subscribe for the minimum
of one share. The offered shares are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the
ISIN code LU2818110020. 

The subscription process will be carried out using the exchange's Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LU2818110020): EAGLEIPO

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
September 23rd, 2024, from 11:00 until 16:00;
September 24th - October 7th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00;
October 8th, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: October 14th, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the issuer's Prospectus and the Rules of Eleving Group
shares subscription process through Exchange trading system. 

Additional information about the shares issue can be found here:
https://ipo.eleving.com/ 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1247325
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
