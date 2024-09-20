DJ Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 20-Sep-2024 / 18:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BG0TPX62 Issuer Name FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Index Venture Growth Associates II Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Jersey Country of registered office (if applicable) Jersey 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Index Ventures Growth II (Jersey), L.P. Jersey Jersey

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 4.003080 0.000000 4.003080 13868027 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 13868027 4.003080 GB00BG0TPX62 Sub 13868027 4.003080% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Index Venture Growth Associates II Index Ventures Growth II (Jersey), 4.003080 Limited L.P. Index Venture Growth Associates II Index Ventures Growth II Parallel Limited Entrepreneur Fund (Jersey), L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Update to the date the Issuer was notified.

12. Date of Completion

20-Sep-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: HOL TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 348258 EQS News ID: 1992783 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992783&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2024 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)