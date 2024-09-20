Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
20.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,480 Euro
-0,010
-0,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.09.2024 19:52 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
20-Sep-2024 / 18:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BG0TPX62 
Issuer Name 
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Index Venture Growth Associates II Limited 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Jersey 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Jersey 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Index Ventures Growth II (Jersey), L.P. Jersey                 Jersey

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 4.003080        0.000000          4.003080        13868027 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  13868027                            4.003080 
GB00BG0TPX62 
 
 
                Sub 13868027                            4.003080% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Index Venture Growth Associates II Index Ventures Growth II (Jersey), 4.003080 
Limited               L.P. 
 
 
 
Index Venture Growth Associates II Index Ventures Growth II Parallel 
Limited               Entrepreneur Fund (Jersey), L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Update to the date the Issuer was notified.

12. Date of Completion

20-Sep-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 348258 
EQS News ID:  1992783 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992783&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2024 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
