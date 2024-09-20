The book's production and development spanned over three years and included interviews with dozens of educators, teachers, and parents to ensure that the subject matter is presented in a clear, ethical, and responsible manner.

The book is powered by collaborations with leading crypto firms, with Ledger serving as the premier technology partner and First Digital serving as the premier education partner.

Available for sale globally on Amazon and at the HenriAndHodler.com website.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Today, Henri & Hodler announce the launch of Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler, a groundbreaking new children's book that combines education with entertainment, guiding young readers, ages 7 to 13, through the fascinating world of digital assets, blockchain technology, and the future of money.

As the first book in an exciting new series, Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler takes readers on an adventurous learning journey alongside two charismatic crypto-enthusiasts, Henri and Hodler, who, together with a lively cast of characters-including the tech-savvy Solidity, and buddies Naka and Moto-make complex topics fun and engaging.

Through clever rhymes, vivid illustrations, and creative interactive elements, children learn about the history and evolution of money and discover new concepts about the future of money, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to the latest trends in DeFi, NFTs, Metaverses, and more.

The book introduces readers to these topics in a clear, easy to follow "A-to-Z" format, beginning with Altcoin, Bitcoin, and Cryptography ... and continuing through to Yield Farming and ZK-Proof.

Developed in Collaboration With Crypto Firms Ledger and First Digital

Meet the Authors: Henri Arslanian and Michael Dotsikas

Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler is co-authored by Henri Arslanian, a globally recognized thought leader and educator in the world of crypto and digital assets. Henri is the author of several bestselling books on crypto and the future of money including "The Book of Crypto" and "The Future of Finance." With his experience as a university professor teaching crypto since 2015, the host of the Crypto Capsule LinkedIn educational series that is shared weekly with his over half-million LinkedIn followers, and recently the co-host of the Crypto Weekly show on CNBC Arabia, Henri brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for educating the next generation on the future of finance.

Co-author, Michael Dotsikas, is a bestselling children's author, creator of the award-winning "Benjamin Birdie" children's picture book series, an experienced writer, and sought-after literary mentor with a deep commitment to making complex topics accessible and engaging for young readers, while devoted to mindful storytelling.

Together, they have crafted a book that not only demystifies the often-complex world of digital assets but does so in a way that is fun, interactive, and suitable for children of all ages.

The book is illustrated by Billy Martin, a renowned character designer and illustrator, best known as the lead guitarist for the multi-platinum selling rock band Good Charlotte.

Why Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler Stands Out

Unlike traditional children's books, Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler takes an interactive storytelling approach, blending vibrant comic book style illustrations with playful, engaging narrative to create a dynamic learning experience, capturing the imagination while inviting reader participation.

A unique feature is the inclusion of QR codes throughout, which lead readers to additional resources, offering deeper insights into the various concepts and terms explored in the story. Another valuable educational element is the added in-depth glossary and appendices of "fun facts" designed to equip parents and educators with additional knowledge, empowering them to better understand the subject matter.

Such creative format engages readers by introducing them to complex ideas about the digital economy in an accessible way, making it the perfect resource for both parents and educators eager to prepare young minds for the future. As the digital world continues to evolve, Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler serves as a vital educational tool, empowering children to navigate the future of money with confidence and curiosity.

About HenriAndHodler.com

Decoding Crypto with Henri & Hodler is just the beginning of an ambitious project to bring digital literacy and financial education to children worldwide. To learn more about the book and upcoming releases in the series, visit HenriAndHodler.com.

Published by Brown Books Kids, an imprint of Brown Books Publishing Group, the book is now available for sale globally on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

