Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 21.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.09.2024 02:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PGA TOUR International: Curious Yellow Shield Pops Up Across The Streets of Seoul's Hongdae and Itaewon Neighbourhoods

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of nowhere on Friday, 20th September, passersby in Seoul's vibrant neighbourhoods of Hongdae and Itaewon were confronted with some unexplained street art. Mysterious shield emblems had suddenly appeared across the streets. This unexpected installation has stirred curiosity, with locals and visitors speculating about the meaning behind the emblem.

Curious Yellow Shield Pops Up Across The Streets of Seoul's Honda and Tawny Neighbourhoods

The same mysterious shield has already appeared in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district. Where could it appear next?

Additional images of the street art are available to download via this link: LINK TO IMAGES

Full details that reveal the purpose behind this cryptic installation will be shared with your news desk on Wednesday 25th September 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511033/PGA_TOUR_International.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511034/PGA_TOUR_International_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511035/PGA_TOUR_International_3.jpg

Curious Yellow Shield Pops Up Across The Streets of Seoul's Honda and Tawny Neighbourhoods

Curious Yellow Shield Pops Up Across The Streets of Seoul's Honda and Tawny Neighbourhoods

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/curious-yellow-shield-pops-up-across-the-streets-of-seouls-hongdae-and-itaewon-neighbourhoods-302254518.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.