PGA TOUR International: Curious Yellow Shield Pops Up Across The Streets of Seoul's Hongdae and Itaewon Neighbourhoods

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of nowhere on Friday, 20th September, passersby in Seoul's vibrant neighbourhoods of Hongdae and Itaewon were confronted with some unexplained street art. Mysterious shield emblems had suddenly appeared across the streets. This unexpected installation has stirred curiosity, with locals and visitors speculating about the meaning behind the emblem.

The same mysterious shield has already appeared in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district. Where could it appear next?

Additional images of the street art are available to download via this link: LINK TO IMAGES

Full details that reveal the purpose behind this cryptic installation will be shared with your news desk on Wednesday 25th September 2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511033/PGA_TOUR_International.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511034/PGA_TOUR_International_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511035/PGA_TOUR_International_3.jpg

