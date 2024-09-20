TC BioPharm: TCBP Announces First Patient Completed the Full Dose Regimen in ACHIEVE Clinical Trial

No TCB008-related Adverse Events seen in any of the re-start patients

6 Patients received second dose, 3 Patients received third dose, 1 Patient received fourth dose

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announces the first patient has completed the full dose regimen in the ACHIEVE Phase 2b trial ongoing in the UK with no drug related Adverse Events seen in any of the re start patients. As previously stated, patients are eligible to receive up to 4 total doses of TCB under the ACHIEVE protocol. Based on the amended dosing, this patient received approximately one billion cells in the TCB008 dosing regimen.

One patient in Cohort A has successfully completed the full dosing regimen having received all 4 doses. Preliminary safety data indicate the 5mL dose of TCB008 is well tolerated, with no TCB008-related Adverse Events. These data outputs are indicative of TCB008's safety profile, in support of the ACHIEVE study safety objectives and endpoints. New patients will continue to be identified, screened, and enrolled into the study.

It's expected that a further three patients will have received their 4th and final dose by the end of September. 14 patients in Cohort A are initially expected to receive TCB008 and, pending confirmation of primary endpoints, a further 10 patients will be recruited into the cohort for a total of 24 patients.

"We are extremely pleased to announce that the full dosing regimen is completed by the first patient to receive the increased dose of TCB008 under the ACHIEVE trial. Including the fully-dosed first patient in the ACHIEVE Phase 2b trial, we have observed no drug related Adverse Events in any of the restart patients," said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer of TC BioPharm. "This initial feedback speaks to the safety and tolerability of TCBP's drug. An additional three patients will receive their 4th and final dose by the end of September. While we are able to see safety and tolerability in the immediate aftermath of dosing for ACHIEVE to update investors, the measurement for efficacy and the release of that data will be after completion of the cohort and the data clean per regulatory mandate. We are seeing strong recruitment and enrollment at our active sites and expect to be able to announce a full data set in the first half of 2025 inclusive of primary and secondary endpoints"

The ACHIEVE UK clinical trial is an open-label, phase II study designed to evaluate the efficacy and effectiveness of TCB008 in patients with AML or MDS/AML, with either refractory or relapsed disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b /3 pivotal trial in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

