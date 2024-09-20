Anzeige
Samstag, 21.09.2024
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 21:53 Uhr
Boeing Completes First Flight of UK E-7 Wedgetail

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] has completed the first flight of the UK's E-7 Wedgetail for the Royal Air Force (RAF).

A Boeing flight-test crew conducted functional checks during the first flight from Birmingham Airport, marking a significant milestone in the programme's test and evaluation phase.

Currently unpainted, the aircraft is one of three 737 NG aircraft on British soil undergoing modification by a highly skilled team of over 100 people at STS Aviation Services in Birmingham.

"This safe and systematic Functional Check Flight is an important step for Boeing and the RAF as part of our rigorous and extensive testing and evaluation," said Stu Voboril, Boeing vice president and E-7 program manager. "Our team is committed to ensuring the E-7 delivers the safety, quality, and capabilities we've promised to our customer as we prepare for delivery of the UK's first E-7 Wedgetail to the RAF."

Group Captain Richard Osselton, RAF Programme Director for Wedgetail said, "Achieving the first flight of Wedgetail is a significant milestone, representing an outstanding effort from the RAF programme team, DE&S, Boeing and STS Aviation. We will now build on this success and look forward to continuing the Test & Evaluation phase as part of our preparations for the aircraft to enter into service."

DE&S Director Air Support, Richard Murray, said, "This first flight marks a significant milestone for the programme and for our team who have worked tirelessly with our partners to progress what is a hugely complex endeavour. We are moving forward and will be delivering this critical capability to the RAF."

The combat-proven E-7 detects and identifies adversarial targets at long range and tracks multiple airborne and maritime threats simultaneously with 360-degree coverage via the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor. It provides the warfighter with critical multi-domain awareness and command-and-control decision advantage.

"We're proud of the robust E-7 modification line we've stood up in the UK to deliver the RAF's future Airborne Early Warning & Control fleet," said Maria Laine, president of Boeing UK, Ireland and the Nordics. "We are committed to delivering this crucial capability to support the UK's national security and contribute toward regional stability."

The future UK E-7 fleet will operate from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, where Boeing's local suppliers and contractors are nearing completion of the infrastructure facilities to support its introduction into service.

The RAF participates in a tri-lateral agreement with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and U.S. Air Force (USAF) toward cooperative Wedgetail interoperability, capability development, evaluation and testing, sustainment, operations, training, and safety.

The RAAF, the Republic of Korea Air Force, and the Turkish Air Force currently operate the E-7. Boeing is also building two rapid prototype E-7 aircraft for USAF and in 2023, NATO announced the selection of the E-7 for its AEW&C mission. The growing global E-7 fleet provides mission systems interoperability, mission readiness and lifecycle cost advantages, as well as a common technical growth path to stay ahead of global threats.

Later this autumn, following a series of flight tests and further evaluation, the aircraft will depart to a paint facility to receive its RAF livery.

About Boeing in the United Kingdom
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing has a UK workforce of over 4,000 people, including career starters, veterans and reserves across the country and has spent more than £13.7bn with over 950 UK-based suppliers since 2015. For more information, visit www.boeing.co.uk or follow us on X @BoeingUK.

Contact
Georgina Ramin
Boeing UK Communications
+44 7552 254770
[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

