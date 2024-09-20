Sutro Biopharma, Inc.: Sutro Biopharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that on September 16, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Sutro's Board of Directors granted 60,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) of Sutro common stock to a new employee. The grant was made as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Sutro and was approved by the Compensation Committee of Sutro's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Sutro's 2021 Equity Inducement Plan. One-fourth of the total number of shares subject to the RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the employee's hire date and annually thereafter until fully vested on the fourth anniversary, subject to the employee's continued service with Sutro on each such vesting date.

