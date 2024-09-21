Anzeige
Samstag, 21.09.2024
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
21.09.2024 16:42 Uhr
126 Leser
Huawei Launches All-New Xinghe Intelligent Campus with Full Upgrades, Maximizing Enterprises' Intelligent Productivity

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, the Xinghe Intelligent Campus session was successfully held, attracting more than 200 industry pioneers, experts, and scholars from around the world to explore campus network trends and technological innovations. Also at the event, Huawei unveiled its all-new Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution that stands out for full upgrades to wireless, application, and operations & maintenance (O&M) experience.

Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech

Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "As video conferencing, AI terminals, and AI applications become more widespread, the campus network access density has increased threefold, and the demand for bandwidth has grown tenfold. In this case, users place new requirements on the assurance for AI applications and audio/video services while expecting more intelligent O&M."

To meet these needs, Huawei launched its all-new Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution with full upgrades. Specifically, this solution upgrades wireless experience in performance, roaming, and IoT convergence. It also leverages X-Scheduler (an experience scheduling engine) to upgrade application experience, while drawing on AI-assisted decision-making and a tidal prediction algorithm to upgrade O&M experience. These help customers build an industry-leading digital infrastructure and facilitate the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises.

In addition, the solution provides end-to-end security assurance. On the wireless side, the innovative Wi-Fi Shield technology radically prevents packet eavesdropping on the air interface. On the wired side, the full-link MACsec capabilities from switches to APs ensure secure campus network data transmission since the very beginning.

Also at the session, leading analyst firms, customers, and partners in various industries shared their unique insights, best practices, and successful cases. Key speakers include Sian Morgan, Research Director of Dell'Oro Group; Dr. Haitham S. Hamsa, Professor of Information Technology, Cairo University; Shang Qun, Assistant to the Director of the Computing Center, Peking University; Sun Pan, Director of Infrastructure Operations Dept, System Digitalization Dept, FAW Group; Connee Zhang, CEO of CypressTel. Their valuable practices will provide a unique reference for the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises across industries.

Looking ahead, Huawei believes that the Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution will become the preferred choice for global enterprises' digital and intelligent transformation to reap more benefits.

For more information about Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-network/campus-network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511600/image_5009699_21438365.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-all-new-xinghe-intelligent-campus-with-full-upgrades-maximizing-enterprises-intelligent-productivity-302254797.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
