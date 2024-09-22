Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2024 20:24 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Immigration Administration: Representatives from 57 countries, regions and 6 international organizations, are gathering in Suzhou.

What important topics are they discussing about? Let's find out!

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I'm Xiao Lin from National Immigration Administration. On September 9th, the first Sub-Forum on Migration Management Cooperation was successfully held. Representatives from all parties expressed their insights and appeals around the development and innovation of migration governance.

It was truly a content-rich event!

Why does the international community focus on the topic of "Migration Governance" so much?

At present, changes unseen in a century is unfolding at a faster pace. The situation in the wider world remains complex and fluid. However, peace, development, cooperation and win-win results are still an unstoppable historical trend. Migration governance is critical to economic development of individual countries, global security governance and international cultural and people-to-people exchanges. It has increasingly become a key issue in global governance.

Here are the key points:
At the forum, NIA made three commitments: implementing more open policies for the cross-border flow of people, more effective actions in the governance of transnational crimes and more extensive global cooperation in migration governance, injecting new impetus to opening up and development; At the same time, three initiatives have been put forward, [Original scene of the initiative] contributing China's wisdom and solutions to global migration governance and further showcasing its image as an open, confident, secure, and thriving major power.

Representatives also made keynote speeches, sharing their migration governance policies, measures and experience, and providing their perspectives on regional and international migration governance.

Pooling wisdom for win-win results.

In a changing era, National Immigration Administration of China stands ready to work with all parties to promote global migration governance to a higher level and contribute more wisdom to world peace, development, prosperity and stability!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512068/Video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/representatives-from-57-countries-regions-and-6-international-organizations-are-gathering-in-suzhou-302254933.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.