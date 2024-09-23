Anzeige
23.09.2024
Hengshui Lake International Marathon Organizing Committee: The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon successfully finished

The breeze flows from the lakeside, when runners chase the wind.

HENGSHUI, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn deepens, the Hengshui Lake Marathon heats up. The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon kicked off at 7:30 AM today, with 20,000 participants from 26 countries and regions, including China, Ethiopia, Kenya, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Japan, and Belarus, gathering by Hengshui Lake to race together.

The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon successfully finished

After intense competition, Peiyou Feng claimed the men's marathon championship title with a time of 2:10:13, while Zhongrui Guo closely followed, securing the silver medal with a time of 2:10:25, and Tianyu Chen took the bronze with a time of 2:10:26. In the women's category, Cuomu Ciren won the women's marathon championship with a time of 2:26:47. Xia Zhou and Dan Li took the silver and bronze medals with times of 2:29:59 and 2:32:10, respectively.

Benard Kipkorir from Kenya and Atalel Anmut Dargie from Ethiopia won the men's and women's marathon titles in 2:09:57 and 2:23:39 respectively. Mekuant Ayenew Gebre from Ethiopia secured the silver medal in the men's marathon with a time of 2:10:06, while Berhane Tsegay Tekle from Eritrea took the bronze medal with a time of 2:10:10. In the women's category, Volha Mazuronak from Belarus finished in the second place with a time of 2:25:09, and Derartu Hailu from Ethiopia took the third place with a time of 2:25:57.

Let's look forward to meeting again at the 2025 Hengshui Lake Marathon.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512279/The_2024_Hengshui_Lake_Marathon_successfully_finished.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2024-hengshui-lake-marathon-successfully-finished-302255002.html

