Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Fed senkt Zinsen, Gold steigt: Eine Aktie, die vom Anstieg des Goldpreises betroffen sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 05:30 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Launches Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution, Facilitating Precision Healthcare with AI

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Huawei teamed up with partners to launch the Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution at the healthcare session named Enhancing Inclusivity to Amplify Healthcare Intelligence. This solution implements AI-assisted diagnosis and intelligent quality control, facilitating precision healthcare as well as hierarchical diagnosis and treatment.

Huawei and partners launch the Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution

Participants of the launch ceremony were: Sun Pengfei, Vice President of Huawei Global Public Sector; Hou Yu, Founder and CEO of MED Imaging AI; Zhang Yu, General Manager of Wanxiang Medical Technology Co., Ltd.; Sun Fenglei, Product Strategy Director of Beijing DeepWise Technology Co., Ltd.; and Liu Zheng, Business Development Director of KFBIO.

AI Enablement, Achieving Precise and Consistent Diagnosis and Treatment

Medical image data accounts for 80% of clinical data. AI is used to fully explore the value of such data, which is critical to clinical diagnosis, decision-making, and disease prevention. Incorporating AI, computing, storage, and network, Huawei's Medical Technology Digitalization 2.0 Solution works with the innovative applications of industry partners to implement AI-based quality control and diagnosis, significantly improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. So far, this solution has been implemented in projects like the Fourth People's Hospital of Shenyang.

In medical imaging, this solution can intelligently identify and score the quality of images. The accuracy of AI quality control reaches 98%, boosting image quality. In addition, the solution supports the intelligent segmentation, detection, and quantitative analysis of image data, and can automatically complete AI analysis and auxiliary diagnosis, effectively reduces the missed diagnosis rate. The diagnosis time is shortened by 40%, significantly increasing the diagnosis and treatment efficiency. For ultrasounds, this solution uses digital and intelligent imaging devices running on the OpenHarmony. With the AI device-edge synergy architecture deployed in the center, AI and low latency video transmission help achieve one-stop, real-time AI-assisted diagnosis and centralized quality control regionwide. Ultrasound quality control can now realize full coverage instead of just conducting spot checks. The end-to-end delay of all-domain AI-assisted diagnosis is less than 150 ms, which facilitates continuous improvement of ultrasound diagnosis quality and efficiency across the region.

All-Scenario Innovation, Accelerating Healthcare Intelligence

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and President of the Global Public Sector, said that the next few years hold important opportunities for digital and intelligent technologies to propel the high-quality development of healthcare. Huawei focuses on root technologies and continuously innovates and optimize scenario-specific solutions for the healthcare industry, such as the Smart Ward, Smart Hospital Campus, and Telemedicine. To date, Huawei has served over 5000 healthcare institutions in more than 110 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511637/Huawei_partners_launch_Medical_Technology_Digitalization_2_0_Solution.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-medical-technology-digitalization-2-0-solution-facilitating-precision-healthcare-with-ai-302255035.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.