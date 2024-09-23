

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to near 3-week lows of 161.19 against the euro and the 192.31 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 160.63 and 191.70, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 144.45 and 169.69 from last week's closing quotes of 143.91 and 169.27, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to near 3-week lows of 98.61, 90.12 and 106.50 from last week's closing quotes of 97.95, 89.76 and 106.04, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the greenback, 172.00 against the franc, 100.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



