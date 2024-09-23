Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP") today regarding Aker BP's annual share purchase programme.

Sofie Valdersnes, employee elected board member in Aker ASA and employee in Aker BP, has purchased 546 shares in Aker BP and Håkon Enerstvedt, a person closely associated to Sofie Valdersnes and employee in Aker BP, has purchased 546 shares.

The shares in Aker BP are purchased at a discounted price of NOK 182.87 per share, which represents a 20 percent discount to the reference market price, and the shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period.

Following the transaction, Sofie Valdersnes owns a total of 2,442 shares in Aker BP and no shares in Aker ASA and Håkon Enerstvedt owns a total of 1,579 shares in Aker BP and no shares in Aker ASA.

The Aker BP shares are considered to be linked to the shares in Aker ASA, cf. the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") article 19. Please see attached notification forms in accordance with MAR article 19.

For more information, please contact:

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4040886/3012985.pdf Primary_insider_notification

