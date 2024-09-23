Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 39/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-09-23 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER      EVENT          MARKET  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava    Audited annual report  RIG   
     30.09.2024  RKB1R                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos   Government securities  VLN   
     30.11.2024  Vyriausybe        auction             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.09.2024 - BluOr Bank BORABOND2   Public offering     TLN RIG 
     27.09.2024                           VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L    Dividend ex-date    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment date   RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment date   RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.09.2024 Panevežio statybos    Extraordinary General  VLN   
           trestas PTR1L       Meeting             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L    Dividend record date  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     27.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R     Dividend ex-date    RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     28.09.2024 Inbank INBB060029A    Coupon payment date   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     28.09.2024 Inbank INBB055031A    Coupon payment date   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     28.09.2024 Inbank INBB090033A    Coupon payment date   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     28.09.2024 AB Agathum AGAB110026FA  Coupon payment date   VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     29.09.2024 Eleving Group       Coupon payment date   RIG   
           ELEVFLOT31FA                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     29.09.2024 Tuul Mobility       Coupon payment date   TLN   
           TUUL100027FA                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     29.09.2024 LHV Group LHVB105033A   Coupon payment date   TLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.