Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 39/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-09-23 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava Audited annual report RIG 30.09.2024 RKB1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2024 - BluOr Bank BORABOND2 Public offering TLN RIG 27.09.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2024 Panevežio statybos Extraordinary General VLN trestas PTR1L Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2024 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend record date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2024 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2024 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2024 Inbank INBB090033A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2024 AB Agathum AGAB110026FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2024 Eleving Group Coupon payment date RIG ELEVFLOT31FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2024 Tuul Mobility Coupon payment date TLN TUUL100027FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2024 LHV Group LHVB105033A Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.