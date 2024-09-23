Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
23.09.24
09:30 Uhr
5,252 Euro
+0,006
+0,11 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
134 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day, London

Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Capital Markets Day on November 27, 2024.

The event will be held at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London W8 4PT, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity ask questions in the Q&A sessions or participate in 1:1 meeting.

Agenda

All times in GMT.
Presentations and Q&A in "Palace Suite"
07:30: Registration and light breakfast
08:00: Presentation from CEO, Business Areas and CFO followed by Q&A sessions
11:30: Lunch
12:30 to 16:00: Investors and sell-side analysts are invited to meet with Hydro's management teams.

Please register your participation within November 6, by submitting this 'Registration form.'


Virtual attendance:
You may follow the presentation and Q&A sessions by joining the webcast.

Hydro is looking forward to welcoming you and hope to see you in London.

Yours faithfully,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
