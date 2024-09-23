

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France composite PMI survey results. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 44.3 in September, while the services index is seen falling to 53.0.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's HCOB composite PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the composite indicator to drop to 48.2 in September from 48.4 in August.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone S&P Global/HCOB flash composite PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is seen at 50.6 in September, down from 51.0 in August.



Half an hour later, S&P Global publishes the UK composite PMI data. The composite indicator is expected to drop to 53.6 in September from 53.8 a month ago.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to publish monthly Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is seen at -23 percent compared in September to -22 percent in August.



