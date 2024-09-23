

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 98.61 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.6332 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 97.95 and 1.6398, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6387, 0.9270 and 1.0946 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6806, 0.9235 and 1.0911, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 100.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News