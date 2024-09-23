Anzeige
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
20.09.24
17:36 Uhr
0,207 Euro
+0,001
+0,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2060,21709:45
0,2060,21709:33
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT

DJ Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 
23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
23 September 2024 
 
 
PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT 
Petrofac Limited is holding its Annual General Meeting today. Alongside this event, the Company provides the following 
update. 
 
Extension of forbearance agreement 
The Group confirms that it has extended its existing forbearance agreement in respect of the non-payment of the 
interest coupon on its senior secured notes from 20 September to 18 October 2024. 
 
The forbearance agreement is entered into by an ad hoc group of noteholders representing approximately 47% of the 
outstanding senior secured notes and certain other acceding noteholders. It provides assurance that these noteholders 
will not take action in respect of the non-payment of the coupon until at least 18 October 2024, allowing additional 
time for the Group's financial restructuring to be progressed. 
 
Further announcements will be made as appropriate. 
 
 
ENDS 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac: 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications and Culture 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  348266 
EQS News ID:  1992837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992837&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
