DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 413.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 414.9711p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,492,329 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,554,121.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.9711

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 3766 415.00 12:28:15 00071473781TRLO0 XLON 791 415.00 12:28:15 00071473782TRLO0 XLON 4200 415.00 12:28:15 00071473783TRLO0 XLON 1214 415.00 12:28:15 00071473784TRLO0 XLON 1800 415.00 12:28:15 00071473785TRLO0 XLON 1192 415.00 12:28:15 00071473786TRLO0 XLON 18 415.00 12:28:15 00071473787TRLO0 XLON 1240 415.00 12:28:15 00071473788TRLO0 XLON 1265 415.00 12:28:15 00071473789TRLO0 XLON 5213 415.00 12:28:15 00071473790TRLO0 XLON 759 415.00 12:28:15 00071473791TRLO0 XLON 271 415.00 12:28:15 00071473792TRLO0 XLON 1220 415.00 12:28:15 00071473794TRLO0 XLON 1084 415.00 12:28:15 00071473795TRLO0 XLON 1141 415.00 12:28:15 00071473796TRLO0 XLON 510 415.00 12:28:15 00071473797TRLO0 XLON 147 415.00 12:28:15 00071473798TRLO0 XLON 1188 415.00 14:20:06 00071476746TRLO0 XLON 997 415.00 14:20:06 00071476747TRLO0 XLON 275 415.00 14:20:06 00071476748TRLO0 XLON 1190 415.00 14:20:06 00071476749TRLO0 XLON 173 415.00 14:20:06 00071476750TRLO0 XLON 159 415.00 14:37:15 00071477152TRLO0 XLON 386 415.00 14:37:15 00071477153TRLO0 XLON 948 415.00 14:37:15 00071477154TRLO0 XLON 300 415.00 14:37:15 00071477155TRLO0 XLON 1083 415.00 14:37:15 00071477156TRLO0 XLON 364 415.00 14:41:00 00071477270TRLO0 XLON 76 415.00 14:41:00 00071477271TRLO0 XLON 1132 415.00 14:41:00 00071477272TRLO0 XLON 1285 415.00 14:41:00 00071477273TRLO0 XLON 1041 415.00 14:41:00 00071477274TRLO0 XLON 1011 415.00 14:41:00 00071477275TRLO0 XLON 1151 415.00 14:41:00 00071477276TRLO0 XLON 1187 415.00 14:41:00 00071477277TRLO0 XLON 600 415.00 15:01:12 00071478015TRLO0 XLON 546 415.00 15:01:12 00071478016TRLO0 XLON 233 415.00 15:01:12 00071478017TRLO0 XLON 600 415.00 15:01:12 00071478018TRLO0 XLON 300 415.00 15:01:12 00071478019TRLO0 XLON 11 415.00 15:01:12 00071478020TRLO0 XLON 272 415.00 15:01:12 00071478021TRLO0 XLON 833 415.00 15:01:12 00071478022TRLO0 XLON 119 415.00 15:49:45 00071479934TRLO0 XLON 4 415.00 15:54:11 00071480071TRLO0 XLON 93 415.00 16:22:13 00071481175TRLO0 XLON 490 415.00 16:22:32 00071481185TRLO0 XLON 339 415.00 16:24:57 00071481284TRLO0 XLON 1143 415.00 16:24:57 00071481285TRLO0 XLON 1221 415.00 16:24:57 00071481286TRLO0 XLON 62 415.00 16:24:57 00071481287TRLO0 XLON 1174 415.00 16:24:57 00071481288TRLO0 XLON 1125 415.00 16:24:57 00071481289TRLO0 XLON 339 415.00 16:24:57 00071481290TRLO0 XLON 1231 415.00 16:24:57 00071481291TRLO0 XLON 790 415.00 16:24:57 00071481292TRLO0 XLON 999 415.00 16:24:57 00071481293TRLO0 XLON 51 415.00 16:24:57 00071481294TRLO0 XLON 132 415.00 16:24:57 00071481295TRLO0 XLON 1063 415.00 16:24:57 00071481296TRLO0 XLON 40 415.00 16:24:57 00071481297TRLO0 XLON 1010 415.00 16:24:57 00071481298TRLO0 XLON 1037 415.00 16:24:57 00071481299TRLO0 XLON 1176 415.00 16:24:57 00071481300TRLO0 XLON 1286 415.00 16:24:57 00071481301TRLO0 XLON 102 415.00 16:25:02 00071481306TRLO0 XLON 400 415.00 16:25:02 00071481307TRLO0 XLON 72 415.00 16:25:06 00071481314TRLO0 XLON 174 415.00 16:25:06 00071481315TRLO0 XLON 1156 413.50 12:30:44 00071473863TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 348263 EQS News ID: 1992805 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992805&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)