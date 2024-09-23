DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 September 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 EUR1.9140 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.6060 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8980 GBP1.5940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9076 GBP1.5996

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,499,281 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 438 1.9020 XDUB 08:27:34 00029228015TRDU1 1,600 1.9020 XDUB 08:27:34 00029228014TRDU1 2,034 1.9000 XDUB 08:27:46 00029228017TRDU1 1,976 1.9000 XDUB 08:27:46 00029228016TRDU1 2,066 1.9060 XDUB 09:11:38 00029228217TRDU1 1,985 1.9020 XDUB 09:35:57 00029228357TRDU1 1,645 1.9080 XDUB 09:56:13 00029228426TRDU1 580 1.9080 XDUB 09:56:13 00029228425TRDU1 1,720 1.9060 XDUB 10:16:01 00029228511TRDU1 2,265 1.9000 XDUB 10:16:07 00029228513TRDU1 1,976 1.9000 XDUB 10:16:07 00029228512TRDU1 2,237 1.9100 XDUB 11:12:12 00029229079TRDU1 412 1.9140 XDUB 11:29:52 00029229195TRDU1 726 1.9140 XDUB 11:33:52 00029229202TRDU1 1,250 1.9140 XDUB 11:33:52 00029229201TRDU1 2,095 1.9140 XDUB 11:52:44 00029229321TRDU1 2,064 1.9080 XDUB 11:53:13 00029229325TRDU1 1,996 1.9080 XDUB 11:53:13 00029229322TRDU1 2,057 1.9100 XDUB 13:00:48 00029229604TRDU1 1,240 1.9120 XDUB 13:40:56 00029229813TRDU1 1,824 1.9120 XDUB 13:41:00 00029229815TRDU1 1,070 1.9120 XDUB 13:41:00 00029229814TRDU1 3,874 1.9100 XDUB 13:41:00 00029229817TRDU1 3,549 1.9060 XDUB 13:57:35 00029229860TRDU1 4,144 1.9080 XDUB 14:23:32 00029230140TRDU1 2,027 1.9100 XDUB 14:35:28 00029230217TRDU1 2,116 1.9080 XDUB 14:41:44 00029230423TRDU1 2,220 1.9060 XDUB 14:59:14 00029230764TRDU1 2,267 1.9040 XDUB 14:59:14 00029230766TRDU1 1,914 1.8980 XDUB 15:13:21 00029231067TRDU1 1,961 1.8980 XDUB 15:13:21 00029231066TRDU1 2,010 1.9120 XDUB 15:42:31 00029231307TRDU1 5,386 1.9120 XDUB 15:47:32 00029231412TRDU1 1,293 1.9120 XDUB 15:47:32 00029231411TRDU1 653 1.9120 XDUB 16:10:47 00029231723TRDU1 672 1.9120 XDUB 16:11:05 00029231730TRDU1 794 1.9120 XDUB 16:11:44 00029231738TRDU1 795 1.9120 XDUB 16:13:24 00029231749TRDU1 1,233 1.9120 XDUB 16:13:24 00029231750TRDU1 2,836 1.9120 XDUB 16:18:45 00029231868TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 367 1.5940 XLON 09:16:21 00029228239TRDU1 633 1.5940 XLON 09:16:21 00029228244TRDU1 666 1.5940 XLON 09:16:21 00029228243TRDU1 790 1.5940 XLON 09:16:21 00029228242TRDU1 610 1.5940 XLON 09:16:21 00029228241TRDU1 1,400 1.5940 XLON 09:16:21 00029228240TRDU1 2,043 1.6000 XLON 11:11:46 00029229078TRDU1 1,666 1.6020 XLON 11:53:13 00029229324TRDU1 2,716 1.6020 XLON 11:53:13 00029229323TRDU1 1,876 1.6000 XLON 13:41:00 00029229818TRDU1 327 1.6000 XLON 13:41:00 00029229816TRDU1 975 1.5960 XLON 13:57:35 00029229865TRDU1 1,126 1.5960 XLON 13:57:35 00029229861TRDU1 1,080 1.5980 XLON 14:23:32 00029230141TRDU1 989 1.5980 XLON 14:23:34 00029230142TRDU1 2,068 1.6000 XLON 14:59:14 00029230765TRDU1 2,056 1.6000 XLON 15:29:29 00029231220TRDU1 402 1.6060 XLON 16:23:05 00029231895TRDU1 878 1.6060 XLON 16:23:05 00029231894TRDU1 911 1.6060 XLON 16:23:05 00029231893TRDU1 1,421 1.6060 XLON 16:23:05 00029231892TRDU1

