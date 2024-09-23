Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
23.09.24
08:08 Uhr
1,888 Euro
+0,046
+2,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8901,94609:44
Dow Jones News
23.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 September 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.9140 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6060 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8980     GBP1.5940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9076     GBP1.5996

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,499,281 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
438       1.9020        XDUB     08:27:34      00029228015TRDU1 
1,600      1.9020        XDUB     08:27:34      00029228014TRDU1 
2,034      1.9000        XDUB     08:27:46      00029228017TRDU1 
1,976      1.9000        XDUB     08:27:46      00029228016TRDU1 
2,066      1.9060        XDUB     09:11:38      00029228217TRDU1 
1,985      1.9020        XDUB     09:35:57      00029228357TRDU1 
1,645      1.9080        XDUB     09:56:13      00029228426TRDU1 
580       1.9080        XDUB     09:56:13      00029228425TRDU1 
1,720      1.9060        XDUB     10:16:01      00029228511TRDU1 
2,265      1.9000        XDUB     10:16:07      00029228513TRDU1 
1,976      1.9000        XDUB     10:16:07      00029228512TRDU1 
2,237      1.9100        XDUB     11:12:12      00029229079TRDU1 
412       1.9140        XDUB     11:29:52      00029229195TRDU1 
726       1.9140        XDUB     11:33:52      00029229202TRDU1 
1,250      1.9140        XDUB     11:33:52      00029229201TRDU1 
2,095      1.9140        XDUB     11:52:44      00029229321TRDU1 
2,064      1.9080        XDUB     11:53:13      00029229325TRDU1 
1,996      1.9080        XDUB     11:53:13      00029229322TRDU1 
2,057      1.9100        XDUB     13:00:48      00029229604TRDU1 
1,240      1.9120        XDUB     13:40:56      00029229813TRDU1 
1,824      1.9120        XDUB     13:41:00      00029229815TRDU1 
1,070      1.9120        XDUB     13:41:00      00029229814TRDU1 
3,874      1.9100        XDUB     13:41:00      00029229817TRDU1 
3,549      1.9060        XDUB     13:57:35      00029229860TRDU1 
4,144      1.9080        XDUB     14:23:32      00029230140TRDU1 
2,027      1.9100        XDUB     14:35:28      00029230217TRDU1 
2,116      1.9080        XDUB     14:41:44      00029230423TRDU1 
2,220      1.9060        XDUB     14:59:14      00029230764TRDU1 
2,267      1.9040        XDUB     14:59:14      00029230766TRDU1 
1,914      1.8980        XDUB     15:13:21      00029231067TRDU1 
1,961      1.8980        XDUB     15:13:21      00029231066TRDU1 
2,010      1.9120        XDUB     15:42:31      00029231307TRDU1 
5,386      1.9120        XDUB     15:47:32      00029231412TRDU1 
1,293      1.9120        XDUB     15:47:32      00029231411TRDU1 
653       1.9120        XDUB     16:10:47      00029231723TRDU1 
672       1.9120        XDUB     16:11:05      00029231730TRDU1 
794       1.9120        XDUB     16:11:44      00029231738TRDU1 
795       1.9120        XDUB     16:13:24      00029231749TRDU1 
1,233      1.9120        XDUB     16:13:24      00029231750TRDU1 
2,836      1.9120        XDUB     16:18:45      00029231868TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
367       1.5940        XLON     09:16:21      00029228239TRDU1 
633       1.5940        XLON     09:16:21      00029228244TRDU1 
666       1.5940        XLON     09:16:21      00029228243TRDU1 
790       1.5940        XLON     09:16:21      00029228242TRDU1 
610       1.5940        XLON     09:16:21      00029228241TRDU1 
1,400      1.5940        XLON     09:16:21      00029228240TRDU1 
2,043      1.6000        XLON     11:11:46      00029229078TRDU1 
1,666      1.6020        XLON     11:53:13      00029229324TRDU1 
2,716      1.6020        XLON     11:53:13      00029229323TRDU1 
1,876      1.6000        XLON     13:41:00      00029229818TRDU1 
327       1.6000        XLON     13:41:00      00029229816TRDU1 
975       1.5960        XLON     13:57:35      00029229865TRDU1 
1,126      1.5960        XLON     13:57:35      00029229861TRDU1 
1,080      1.5980        XLON     14:23:32      00029230141TRDU1 
989       1.5980        XLON     14:23:34      00029230142TRDU1 
2,068      1.6000        XLON     14:59:14      00029230765TRDU1 
2,056      1.6000        XLON     15:29:29      00029231220TRDU1 
402       1.6060        XLON     16:23:05      00029231895TRDU1 
878       1.6060        XLON     16:23:05      00029231894TRDU1 
911       1.6060        XLON     16:23:05      00029231893TRDU1 
1,421      1.6060        XLON     16:23:05      00029231892TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  348256 
EQS News ID:  1992773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992773&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.