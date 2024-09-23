Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Tradegate
20.09.24
14:33 Uhr
6,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,80 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,30009:37
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate and Relatable Healthcare Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Medtech Sales Contracting Process

Clarivate Medtech Intelligence and Relatable software enhance product data management and competitive conversion efficiency for medtech sales, contracting and pricing teams

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Relatable Healthcare, a technology company delivering Product Relationship Management (PRM) software to leading medtech companies to drive revenue and workflow efficiency.


Relatable is a Product Relationship Management (PRM) platform created for medtech manufacturers and distributors to unlock new competitive conversion capabilities that drive cost-efficient revenue growth. The platform establishes a single source of truth for all information associated with specific products and their direct competitors, populating a data management platform available to contracting, sales, marketing and technical support teams.

Within the Relatable platform, customers can now access comprehensive competitive intelligence from Clarivate in addition to product specifications and cross-references, inventory availability, sales collateral, EPP data, chemicals of concern, manufacturing origin, or any custom proprietary data a customer wishes to manage. This partnership empowers Clarivate and Relatable clients to make confident strategic pricing decisions, streamline sales contracting processes, and enhance contract compliance by offering comprehensive tools and insights to manage the entire contracting cycle effectively.

Andrew Lee, Vice President Medtech, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we are focused on expanding our market intelligence and data analytics offering in the medical device and technology sectors while providing powerful workflow solutions that turn data-driven insights into decisions and actions that accelerate growth for our clients. This new strategic partnership enables us to support the industry in getting products to patients faster."

Joshua Emert, CEO of Relatable Healthcare, said: "At Relatable Healthcare, we are dedicated to creating intuitive software that modernizes how innovative medical device and supply companies leverage product intelligence to drive efficient revenue growth. We are excited to partner with Clarivate and its medtech customers to automate workflows across contracting, sales, marketing and product support. This will enable instant cross-referencing of competitive products in RFP responses, more frequent measurement of contract compliance and proactive discovery of conversion opportunities in the field."

In an evolving healthcare landscape, medical device and supply companies, along with their distributors, face significant challenges in communicating their product value and offering consultative insights. They also struggle with driving adoption and analyzing market trends effectively. Cost-constrained healthcare providers rigorously evaluate purchasing decisions, comparing devices and supplies in detail. To meet this demand, medtech companies require up-to-date competitive intelligence and advanced software to analyze and communicate tailored portfolio insights for each contracting, sales and conversion opportunity.

This collaboration enables medtech companies to commercialize products and serve Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), health systems and independent hospitals, surgery centers and clinics, streamlining the entire revenue growth process more efficiently. Combining the deep product-level market knowledge of Clarivate with enterprise software by Relatable Healthcare equips medtech companies with the insights and tools to win new business and drive contract compliance.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

About Relatable Healthcare

Relatable Healthcare is a technology company delivering pioneering Product Relationship Management (PRM) solutions for the medical device and supply industry. Our data management tools and automated workflows help leading MedTech organizations drive efficient revenue growth across the commercialization spectrum. For more information, please visit www.relatable.io

Media Contact:
Luna Ivkovic,
External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-and-relatable-healthcare-forge-strategic-partnership-to-transform-medtech-sales-contracting-process-302253772.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.