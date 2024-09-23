Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitalograph Acquires Morgan Scientific To Meet Growing Global Demand For Respiratory Diagnostic Solutions

  • Acquisition of Massachusetts-based PFT software partner to strengthen Vitalograph's US commercial footprint and ability to meet growing global demand for advanced PFT solutions.

BOSTON and ENNIS, Ireland, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalograph has today announced the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Morgan Scientific, a long-term partner of the respiratory diagnostics leader, strengthening its U.S. commercial footprint and enabling it to meet the growing global demand for its innovative solutions, particularly in advanced pulmonary function testing solutions.

Tasmin Sharley, Vitalograph Clinical Application Specialist, demonstrates ComPAS2 software at ERS 2024 in Vienna. Vitalograph has announced the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Morgan Scientific, the company who developed ComPAS2 and the software behind Vitalograph's innovative range of advanced PFT solutions.

Speaking of the acquisition, Frank Keane, CEO of Vitalograph said: "We have a long and successful relationship with Morgan Scientific. This agreement is the natural progression for both companies as our combined expertise allows us to focus on delivering the best possible diagnostic solutions that can enable a better understanding of lung health."

Morgan Scientific is an expert in customer-facing software for advanced PFT systems. ComPAS2, the company's flagship software powers Vitalograph's innovative range of advanced PFT solutions, the VitaloPFT Series. Morgan Scientific is also a key distributor for Vitalograph's pulmonary function testing solutions in the US.

Speaking of their collaboration to date, Mr Keane said: "The recent creation of the VitaloPFT Series has given us valuable experience in working as a team and built mutual respect for our individual expertise. Morgan Scientific is a natural complement to the Vitalograph brand, and this development brings incredible value to our customers all over the world. This acquisition paves the way for us to develop our comprehensive PFT range further."

He continued: "Vitalograph is a family-owned company and recognises the pioneering drive of the Morgan family to create a business founded on people, integrity, quality, and innovation. These values are at the heart of Vitalograph and are instilled in every part of our business today."

Gareth Morgan, son of the founder of Morgan Scientific said: "There is no other company in the world that we trust to uphold our legacy of innovation and to continue to put the needs of customers at the forefront of every decision. Joining a globally present and renowned brand such as Vitalograph will enable us to concentrate our efforts on building the business through what we know best - excellence in innovation and customer service."

The acquisition of Morgan Scientific is a key milestone in Vitalograph's plan to develop its respiratory diagnostics business globally, furthering its goal of providing comprehensive testing solutions that enable the best possible respiratory healthcare. The company is in the middle of an ambitious growth strategy and is on track to treble its respiratory diagnostics business in the four years leading to 2026.

The acquisition coincides with Vitalograph's 50th anniversary of operating and growing in Ennis, Ireland.

About Vitalograph - https://vitalograph.com/ie/

Founded in Buckingham in 1963, and with an R&D, engineering, and manufacturing facility in Ennis in County Clare for 50 years, Vitalograph is a leading global provider of respiratory diagnostic solutions and clinical drug trial services. Through the delivery of respiratory diagnostic solutions that are accurate and reliable, healthcare professionals are empowered to give the best possible care to their patients, wherever it is needed. Based in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Morgan Scientific, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitalograph.

For media information:

Edwina Gore, Gore Communications
+353 87 6295323

Laura Colleran, Vitalograph
+ 353 (0)89 4727860
Laura.colleran@vitograph.ie

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510842/Vitalograph.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510843/Vitalograph_1.jpg

Vitalograph, a leading global provider of respiratory diagnostic solutions and clinical drug trial services, has acquired software firm Morgan Scientific to meet growing global demand for respirartory diagnostic solutions. Pictured at the recent ERS Congress in Vienna: Gareth Morgan, Morgan Scientific, Inc. President; Helen Venn, Vitalograph Chief Science & Strategy Officer; and Gary Lancaster, Vitalograph Chief Commercial Officer.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vitalograph-acquires-morgan-scientific-to-meet-growing-global-demand-for-respiratory-diagnostic-solutions-302254091.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.