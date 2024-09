BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF), a provider of digital services to the real estate sector, Monday announced share buyback of up to 150 million euros.



The share repurchase is expected to start in the coming weeks and to end in 2026.



