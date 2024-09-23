DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (MSED LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Sep-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 123.7093 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18383340 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU1681047236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 348378 EQS News ID: 1993117 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

