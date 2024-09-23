Anzeige
23.09.2024 09:49 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
23-Sep-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 20-Sep-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.0692 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7762312 
CODE: RIOU LN 
ISIN: LU1900066207 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900066207 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIOU LN 
Sequence No.:  348416 
EQS News ID:  1993193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993193&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
