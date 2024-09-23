DJ Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist (GOVD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Sep-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.22 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 374478 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD LN Sequence No.: 348459 EQS News ID: 1993279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

