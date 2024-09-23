

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced recalls of HP Hood LLC's lactaid milk, Avole Inc.'s codfish frying mix, and Grace Imports, LLC's snack products citing potential for various undeclared allergens.



Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based HP Hood called back five SKUs of 96 oz containers of LACTAID Milk as it may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label.



The recall applies to a limited number of 96 oz. plastic containers of refrigerated LACTAID Milk with the code 51-4109 P2 and various Best By Date.



The affected products were shipped to retailers and wholesalers from 09/05/24 - 09/18/24 located in AL, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, TX, VA, WI, and WY.



The recall was initiated after routine maintenance programs revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.



Further, San Sebastian, Puerto Rico -based Avole is recalling 7-ounce bags of Bacalaitos Criollos Codfish Frying Mix because it may contain undeclared fish (Pollock).



The recalled Frying Mix are packaged in a 7-ounce bag, with item number 310925 and expiration date of 06/2025, and was distributed to Puerto Rico.



Some expired products are currently in the market due to undeclared fish (Pollock) in the ingredient.



The recall was initiated after it was found during an FDA Inspection that the product label failed to declare the common name Fish (POLLOCK) in the ingredient and in the contains statement. As part of the firm's ongoing investigation, the product has been recollected to recondition and correct the labels.



Grace Imports have called back Kara Boondhi, Kerala Mixture, and Spicy Murukku snack products as they contain undeclared wheat, a known allergen.



The recall involves 250g bags of Kara Boondhi, Batch No. 2Al488 UPC 8 904123 53706; 300g bags of Kerala Mixture, Batch No. 2Al564 UPC 8 904123 500329; as well as 250g bag Spicy Murukku Batch No. 2Al504 UPC 8 904123. The products were distributed on August 20, 2024. These products were packaged in plastic bags and sold in retail stores in Georgia. On 8/29/24, the firm was notified by their supplier that the label does not state that the Asafetida used in the product contains wheat.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds/fish/ wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. However, no illnesses have been reported so far related to any of the recalled products.



Consumers who purchased the lactaid milk are urged to return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange.



Other products' consumers are asked to return or discard the impacted items.



