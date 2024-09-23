Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Frankfurt
23.09.24
08:14 Uhr
11,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) reports that an accident took place on September 21, 2024 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, where an employee was hit by a fall of rock while drilling in a development area and as a result has sadly died.

Management at Blanket Mine are assisting the relevant authorities in their enquiry into this accident.

Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Panmure Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Matt Hogg
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

