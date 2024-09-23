Following the recent conclusion of the globally anticipated Olympic Games, the 2024 Paris Fashion Week is about to begin, where the convergence of economies and cultures from various countries is ushering in a moment of imminent prosperity. In this vibrant atmosphere, Chinese skincare brand READYOUNG officially made its debut at OPERLE PARFUMERIE in Paris, setting off a wave of beauty and fashion ahead of schedule.

In recent years, with the continuous deepening of globalization and frequent cultural exchanges between countries, products with ethnic characteristics have been gaining resonance and becoming powerful communication tools. Among them, Hanfu (Chinese traditional clothing) and lion dance face masks have captivated audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, the arrival of READYOUNG has lifted the mysterious veil of oriental herbal skincare skills, showcasing the charm of its intangible cultural heritage.

With a history spanning over a thousand years, oriental herbal skincare is a highly valued Eastern heritage of wisdom. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. In this context, the debut of oriental herbal skincare brand READYOUNG aims to share the essence and achievements of oriental herbal skincare, connecting with the world through skincare culture, and injecting an oriental charm into the brilliance of the fashion capital.

