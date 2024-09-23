CFO and Co-Founder Janice Delcid and Epique Realty Named 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business Finalists

Innovation propels Epique's unique agent-centric and all-inclusive model forward

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Epique Realty proudly announces that CFO and Co-Founder Janice Delcid, along with Epique Realty have been named finalists in the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and ultimately will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run - worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.









Janice Delcid and Epique Realty have been recognized in these four categories:

Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Industry

Finalist: Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty, Houston, Texas, US

Most Innovative Company of the Year - More Than 10 Employees

Finalist: Epique Realty, Houston, Texas, US

Fastest Growing Company of the Year

Finalist: Janice Delcid CFO and Co-Founder, Woman Owned Fastest Growing, Epique Realty, Houston, TX, US

Achievement in Growth

Finalist: Epique Realty, Houston, Texas, US: Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder

"We are honored and thrilled to see our CFO Janice Delcid and the entire Epique team officially recognized and awarded these esteemed distinctions for their exceptional work in delivering innovative and advanced AI technology solutions, which have driven our tremendous growth in 2024," announced both Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, and Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 8. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

"In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York."

"It is truly an honor to accept this prestigious recognition celebrating our remarkable achievements on behalf of myself and the entire Epique team," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty. "Our success reflects the collaborative energy and dedication of our team, whose commitment to the unique Epique agent-centric and all-inclusive approach drives our growth and innovation. We are profoundly grateful for this acknowledgment and excited about the future."

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is more than just a brokerage; it's a movement. Epique is dedicated to empowering agents to thrive and succeed by providing incomparable technology, astonishing benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. Epique Realty's all-inclusive model signals a shift towards a more equitable and technologically advanced real estate landscape. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate landscape, one success story at a time. BeEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

Contact Information

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com