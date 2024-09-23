AstraZeneca PLC: Fasenra recommended for EU approval in EGPA

23 September 2024

Fasenrarecommended for approval in the EU by CHMP for the treatment of

eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis



New indication supported by the MANDARA trial which showed nearly 60% of patients

achieved remission and 41% of patients fully stopped taking oral corticosteroids



AstraZeneca's Fasenra (benralizumab) has been recommended for approval in the European Union (EU) as an add-on treatment for adult patients with relapsing or refractory eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA). EGPA is a rare, immune-mediated vasculitis that can result in damage to multiple organs, and without treatment, can be fatal.1,2

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on results from the MANDARA Phase III trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine,3 which compared the efficacy and safety of Fasenra to the only approved EGPA treatment, mepolizumab, in patients with relapsing or refractory EGPA.3-5 MANDARA was the first head-to-head non-inferiority trial of biologics in patients with EGPA.4,6 Patients were randomised to receive either a single 30 mg subcutaneous injection of Fasenra, or three separate 100 mg subcutaneous injections of mepolizumab every four weeks.3,4

In the trial, nearly 60% of Fasenra-treated patients achieved remission which was comparable to mepolizumab-treated patients.3 Data also showed 41% of Fasenra-treated patients fully tapered off oral corticosteroids (OCS) (vs. 26% in the comparator arm (difference: 16%; 95% CI: 1,31)).3

Bernhard Hellmich, Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine, Rheumatology, and Immunology at the Medius Klinik Kirchheim, Teaching Hospital of the University of Tübingen, Co-Director of the Vasculitis Center Tübingen-Kirchhei, and MANDARA Principal Investigator said: "People living with EGPA in Europe often face debilitating symptoms and suffer serious and long-lasting side effects from treatment with long-term oral corticosteroids. With its unique mechanism of action that leads to near complete depletion of eosinophils, Fasenra represents a much-needed potential treatment option for EGPA patients to help them achieve remission and taper off steroid therapy."

Ruud Dobber, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca said: "With today's recommendation, the EGPA community in Europe is one step closer to accessing a new and convenient treatment option to alleviate some of the impact of this debilitating disease. With over 15 years of clinical data, Fasenra is a well-established, leading treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma, and now has the potential to transform care for patients with EGPA. Today's news demonstrates the potential of Fasenra to help patients suffering from eosinophilic diseases beyond severe asthma."

The safety and tolerability profile for Fasenra in the MANDARA trial was consistent with the known profile of the medicine.3

Approximately half of patients with EGPA have adult-onset severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA) and often have sinus and nasal symptoms.2,7,8 If approved, Fasenra would be only the second biologic approved to treat this disease.3,4

Fasenrawas recently approved in the US for the treatment of EGPA9 and is also approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA) in more than 80 countries including the US, Japan, EU and China.10-13 It is also approved in children and adolescents agessixand above in the US and Japan.12

Notes

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

EGPA, formerly known as Churg-Strauss Syndrome, is a rare, immune-mediated inflammatory disease that is caused by inflammation of small to medium-sized blood vessels.1,2 It is estimated that 118,000 people throughout the world live with EGPA.14 EGPA can result in damage to multiple organs, including lungs, upper airway, skin, heart, gastrointestinal tract and nerves.2 The most common symptoms and signs include extreme fatigue, weight loss, muscle and joint pain, rashes, nerve pain, sinus and nasal symptoms, and shortness of breath.2,16 Without treatment, the disease may be fatal.2,15 Almost half (47%) of patients do not achieve remission with current treatments.16

There are limited treatment options for EGPA. Patients are often treated with chronic high-dose OCS and experience recurrent relapses when attempting to taper off OCS.15,17

MANDARA

MANDARA was a Phase III, randomised, double-blinded, active-controlled trial, which compared the efficacy and safety of Fasenra to mepolizumab in adult patients with relapsing or refractory EGPA.4 In the trial, 140 patients were randomised 1:1 to receive either a single 30 mg subcutaneous injection of Fasenra or three separate 100 mg subcutaneous injections of the active comparator every four weeks.3

The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who were in remission at both weeks 36 and 48.4 Remission is defined as Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score (BVAS)=0 and OCS dose less than or equal to 4 mg/day.4 A secondary endpoint was the proportion of patients who were able to fully taper off OCS at weeks 48 through 52.3 The primary statistical analysis was to demonstrate non-inferiority of Fasenra versus mepolizumab based on the primary endpoint.3

Fasenra

Fasenra (benralizumab) is currently approved in more than 80 countries, including the US, EU, Japan, and China.10-13 Fasenra has been prescribed to over 130,000 patients globally.18

Fasenra is in development for other diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and hypereosinophilic syndrome.19-21

Fasenra was developed by AstraZeneca and is in-licensed from BioWa, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Japan.

AstraZeneca in Respiratory & Immunology

Respiratory & Immunology, part of AstraZeneca BioPharmaceuticals, is a key disease area and growth driver to the Company.

AstraZeneca is an established leader in respiratory care with a 50-year heritage and a growing portfolio of medicines in immune-mediated diseases. The Company is committed to addressing the vast unmet needs of these chronic, often debilitating, diseases with a pipeline and portfolio of inhaled medicines, biologics and new modalities aimed at previously unreachable biologic targets. Our ambition is to deliver life-changing medicines that help eliminate COPD as a leading cause of death, eliminate asthma attacks and achieve clinical remission in immune-mediated diseases.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca



Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click?here. For Media contacts, click?here.

References

1. Furuta S, et al. Update on eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis. Allergol Int. 2019;68:430-436.

2. American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders. Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA). Available at: https://apfed.org/about-ead/eosinophilic-granulomatosis-with-polyangiitis/. [Last accessed: September 2024].

3. Wechsler ME, et al. Benralizumab versus Mepolizumab for Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis. N Engl J Med. 2024;390(10):911-921.

4. Clinicaltrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Benralizumab in EGPA Compared to Mepolizumab. (MANDARA). Available at: https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04157348. [Last accessed: September 2024].

5. Mepolizumab US prescribing information. Available from: https://www.fda.gov/files/drugs/published/125526-Mepolizumab-Clinical-PREA.pdf [Last accessed: September 2024].

6. AstraZeneca plc. MANDARA Phase III data published in New England Journal of Medicine show remission is an achievable goal in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) with Fasenra. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/medical-releases/mandara-phase-iii-data-published-new-england-journal-medicine-show-remission-achievable-goal-eosinophilic-granulomatosis-polyangiitis-egpa-fasenra.html. [Last accessed: September 2024]

7. Cottin V, et al. Respiratory manifestations of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (Churg-Strauss). Eur Respir J. 2016;48:1429-1441.

8. Heaney L et al. Eosinophilic and Noneosinophilic Asthma: An Expert Consensus Framework to Characterize Phenotypes in a Global Real-Life Severe Asthma Cohort. Chest. 2021 Sep;160(3):814-830.

9.Fasenra (benralizumab) US prescribing information; September 2024. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/761070s021lbl.pdf [Last accessed: September 2024]

10. AstraZeneca news release. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2019/fasenra-approved-in-the-us-for-self-administration-in-a-new-pre-filled-auto-injector-the-fasenra-pen-04102019.html#. [Last accessed: September 2024].

11. AstraZeneca news release. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2019/fasenra-receives-positive-eu-chmp-opinion-for-self-administration-and-the-new-fasenra-pen-a-pre-filled-single-use-auto-injector-01072019.html#. [Last accessed: September 2024].

12. AstraZeneca Annual Report 2023. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/Investor_Relations/annual-report-2023/pdf/AstraZeneca_AR_2023.pdf. [Last accessed: September 2024].

13. AstraZeneca news release. Fasenra met the primary endpoint in the MANDARA Phase III trial in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA). Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2023/fasenra-phase-iii-egpa-trial-met-primary-endpoint.html#:~:text=Positive%20high%2Dlevel%20results%20from,EGPA)%20who%20were%20receiving%20oral. [Last accessed: September 2024].

14. AstraZeneca Data on file. 2024. REF- 244520.

15. Baldini C, et al. Clinical Manifestations and Treatment of Churg-Strauss Syndrome. Rheum Dis Clin N Am. 2010;36:527-543.

16. Wechsler ME, et al. Mepolizumab or Placebo for Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis. N Engl J Med. 2017:376;1921-1932.

17. Bell CF, et al. Burden of illness and costs associated with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis: evidence from a managed care database in the United States. J Manag Care Spec Pharm. 2021;27(9):1249-1259.

18. AstraZeneca data on file. 2024. REF-235794.

19. Clinicaltrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Benralizumab in Moderate to Very Severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) With a History of Frequent Exacerbations (RESOLUTE). Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04053634 [Last accessed: September 2024].

20. Clinicaltrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety Study of Benralizumab in Patient With Eosinophilic Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps (ORCHID). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04157335 [Last accessed: September 2024].

21. Clinicaltrials.gov. A Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Benralizumab in Patients With Hypereosinophilic Syndrome (HES) (NATRON). Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04191304 [Last accessed: September 2024].

Adrian Kemp

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.