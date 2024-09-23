

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were fluctuating on Monday after finance minister Rachel Reeves said there would be no return to austerity or widespread cuts despite financial challenges.



Investors were also reacting to the results of a survey that showed growth softened across U.K. businesses in September.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,221 after ending down 1.2 percent on Friday.



In corporate news, AstraZeneca fell 1.4 percent after the drug maker said the overall survival in the TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial of datopotamab deruxtecan did not achieve statistical significance compared with chemotherapy.



Rightmove rallied 2.1 percent after Australia's REA Group sweetened its takeover offer for the British property portal.



