

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) Monday announced that they have signed an agreement with TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to supply up to 1.5 million tons of more sustainable aviation fuel. The agreement will help accelerate the decarbonization of air transport in Europe, beyond regulatory obligations, over a 10-year period, until 2035.



This is one the largest sustainable aviation fuel purchase contracts signed by Air France-KLM to date. Earlier in 2022, the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of 800,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel.



By 2030, Air France-KLM aims to reduce its CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 30% compared with 2019 levels, through a combination of fleet renewal, operational measures such as eco-piloting, and the incorporation of at least 10% of more sustainable aviation fuel on all its flights.



Air France-KLM said sustainable aviation fuel allows for a reduction in CO? emissions of at least 75% and up to 90% over the entire fuel life cycle, compared with fossil fuel equivalents.



