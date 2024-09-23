WuXi Biologics Included in Hang Seng ESG 50 Index

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has been included in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index, making it the only pharmaceutical company selected this year. The Index became effective September 9, following the Hang Seng Indexes review results announcement in August.

Launched in 2020, the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index aims to capture the performance of Top 50 ESG leaders with relatively high market-capitalization listed in Hong Kong. Since 2014, the Hang Seng Indexes Company has engaged the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, to conduct an annual evaluation of the sustainability performance of listed companies. The sustainability ratings serve as a valuable indicator of corporate ESG performance and are a key criterion for the formulation of ESG indexes, including the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series and the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index. These ESG indexes provide benchmarks for sustainability investments.

In the newly-published 2024 HKQAA Sustainability Ratings results released in late August, WuXi Biologics earned a rating of A, with a Top 10% performance among industry peers in such areas as corporate governance, human rights, labor practices, environment, community involvement and development.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very pleased to be included in Hang Seng ESG 50 Index, a recognition that underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing our ESG capabilities. Moving forward, we will steadfastly follow our ESG strategy and further advance the company's sustainable development to deliver consistently strong performance for the common good of the global community."

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, WuXi Biologics has been making significant progress in pursuing sustainable development and socially responsible policy initiatives. Demonstrating its commitment, the company is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, as well as the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment letter.

The company's efforts have been recognized by major ESG rating agencies. It was granted an "AAA" rating from MSCI ESG Ratings; awarded the distinguished Platinum Medal by EcoVadis; included in the DJSI World Index and Emerging Markets Index; named to the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes; recognized as an Industry and Regional Top-Rated Company by Sustainalytics; named to the CDP Water Security "A list" and awarded an "A-" CDP Climate Change score; and named a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 742 integrated client projects, including 16 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO and non-COVID dormant CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

SOURCE WuXi Biologics