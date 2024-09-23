Apprentice.io Announces New AI-Powered Capabilities at European Pharma Event and Offers a Free Trial of Its Tempo Manufacturing Cloud

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Apprentice.io, which provides a unified cloud platform designed to optimize manufacturing, expedite batch releases, and ensure GMP compliance, impressed audiences in Berlin, Germany, at Pharma MES as the company announced its new AI capabilities for the first time publicly, as well as a new free trial package

Seamless processing through every layer of your manufacturing ecosystem in one platform by combining historically distributed systems - Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System (DCS), Laboratory Execution System (LES) & more.

"As we celebrate our 10-year company anniversary, it seems fitting that we get to announce the next-gen MES capabilities we've been working so hard on over the last year," Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO and co-founder of Apprentice, said. "For the first time in manufacturing, AI is embedded in every step of the process - from process design to creation, through to simulation, execution review, and optimization. It's truly the full end-to-end vision for the next generation of manufacturing technology.

With fully embedded AI capabilities now available, Apprentice is delivering new ways to drive the end-to-end manufacturing process with more speed and efficiency than ever before. The end-to-end manufacturing flow within Tempo can be supported by AI every step of the way.

Users can author within Tempo with the support of AI by generating a new procedure directly from a prompt or allow the AI to convert a PDF to digital automatically including all of the steps and details within. Procedures can be further enhanced by simulating the run with AI to understand how long the procedure will take and explore areas of potential improvements. In-suite operators are further supported by an AI chat feature throughout execution, which provides critical insight into the procedure run.

At the conclusion of the run, AI-powered procedure run summaries give supervisors a bird's-eye view of the run while process engineers and authors receive recommendations to optimize the next run.

Leveraging AI throughout the end-to-end manufacturing process can save up to 90% of the initial configuration time required for authoring. It also provides operators with real-time support and guidance that lead to better insights and a reduction in errors. In addition, runs are optimized with each iteration to ultimately release your next batch faster.

Accelerate time to market and drive innovation with ease without product evaluations or drawn-out sales processes. For the first time, Apprentice is offering a 30-day, self-guided, free trial that puts the power of its new AI capabilities directly in users hands so they can experience how Apprentice transforms manufacturing operations. There are no commitments or sales calls - just the product speaking for itself. Users can sign up today and unlock the future of manufacturing by visiting www.apprentice.io.

"This is more than just a modern, digital solution," Stracquatanio said. "This platform is going to bridge the gap between where the industry stands today, and where it needs to be not just in five years, but today."

Apprentice has the first AI-powered cloud platform built to accelerate batch-based manufacturing - the Tempo Manufacturing Cloud. Tempo provides seamless processing through every layer of your manufacturing ecosystem in one platform by combining historically distributed systems - Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System (DCS), Laboratory Execution System (LES), eLogs, Work Instructions - giving you comprehensive visibility and control across every team, site, and external partner. Tempo delivers a modern and easy-to-use experience across web, mobile, and wearable devices that's rapidly adopted across all operational levels. To learn more about Apprentice, visit www.apprentice.io.

