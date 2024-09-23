New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - With 90% of impulse purchases based on color, branding plays a critical role in shaping consumer decisions. DesignRush selects the top branding companies that craft visual identities that appeal to potential customers.

Color psychology dramatically influences brand perception. According to a survey conducted by Straits Research, 85% of users say that color is the main factor in choosing a product over another. This trend highlights the impact of color in establishing a company's image and enhancing customer experiences.

In response to these evolving branding needs, DesignRush, a premier B2B marketplace, has curated a list of the best branding agencies. These firms excel in using color, typography, and other visual elements to help businesses create branding materials that resonate with target audiences.

The top branding companies in September are:

Press Kitchen - presskitchen.com Curiousmind Consulting - cmcpros.in Media Wall Street - mediawallstreet.com Studio Potts - studiopotts.co.uk SpaceX Animation - spacexanimation.com Denota Studio Inc. - denotastudio.com Smart Connections PR - smartconnectionspr.com Solveo - solveo.co Wassabi Stereo Design - wassabistereo.com Developh - developh.pt 365Digital Marketing Agency - 365digital.agency XOD Agency - xodagency.com Creative Engine - creative-engine.pk HealthRescue Partners - healthrescuepartners.com Downstreet Digital - downstreetdigital.com MAX Digital - maxdigital.bg Cloud Services Group - csgpakistan.com Senster - www.sensters.com BRANDSHAPE - brandshape.com times2studio, LLC - times2studio.com Lotiva - lotiva.com A99 Solutions - a99solutions.com Sans Serif - sansserif.com Developh - developh.pt Compas - compascomunicacion.es Ultra Nota - ultranota.agency The Lilybank Agency Ltd - thelilybankagency.co.uk Aardvark Brigade - aardvarkbrigade.com Not In Paris Now - notinparisnow.com Cominted Labs - comintedlabs.io

Brands can explore the top branding companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

