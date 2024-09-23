New Pre-Packaged Market-Ready Offerings Help Service Providers Quickly Enter New Markets, Grow Existing Lines of Business and Deliver an Exceptional Experience for Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has launched a suite of Broadband Experience Solutions to help Cable MSOs quickly expand into new growth markets, including MVNO and B2B. The pre-packaged cloud-native solutions will accelerate the build-out of advanced fiber and mobile connectivity, transform the customer experience with digital and AI technology and expand growth in B2B markets. The solutions are built on the most advanced security framework in the industry, giving providers and their customers confidence in new service offerings.

Cable MSOs have a significant opportunity to grow and innovate their business with a multi-broadband access strategy delivering powerful differentiated offers, rapid-time-to-market and a premium customer experience. Central to their success will be new levels of business agility to launch personalized offers in minutes, convergence across all lines of business to increase competitiveness, a digital-first approach for customers to easily purchase and get the support they need and increased cost efficiency by adopting lean and automated solutions that scale as the business grows.

Netcracker Broadband Experience Solutions deliver on these challenging requirements with pre-packaged offerings designed to accelerate expansion into new markets and help boost loyalty and growth in existing ones. They include:

MVNO Cloud Solution A lean all-in-one solution with the components needed to rapidly launch and run a successful mobile business with fully automated operations and a digital customer experience.

Fiber Cloud Solution Automate all business processes from service order to infrastructure management, providing hyper-automation from planning to problem resolution and seamless integration with existing BSS/OSS systems.

B2B Solution Incorporates sophisticated CPQ, easy-to-use self-service portals, an ecosystem of partner products and partner management capabilities for faster customer acquisition and increased value with a broader scope of offers.

GenAI/Data Analytics Solution Unifies and transforms data from any silo into value-driven insights for AI use cases, GenAI assistants and a full 360-degree customer view. Incorporates a platform to create, test and run GenAI assistants ensuring accurate responses tuned to the broadband market, robust security and maximum return on investment using any GenAI model.

Digital Experience Solution Incorporates intelligent agent support, intuitive digital channels for e-commerce and care, seamless omnichannel customer journeys across any channel, highly personalized offers using AI-recommendations and advanced customer loyalty programs.

"Increasingly intense competition from fiber and wireless providers and changing consumer behaviors are causing tectonic shifts in the U.S. broadband market," said Alan Breznick, Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading. "As a result, cable operators are seeking ways to maintain, diversify and grow their businesses. Netcracker Broadband Experience Solutions aim to give cable MSOs and other digital media companies the tools, along with a strong security framework, to craft new growth strategies quickly and deliver the stellar experience that customers expect."

"We are seeing our cable and broadband customers face numerous market challenges, which have made it essential for them to modernize their infrastructure, expand into areas such as mobile and fixed-mobile convergence and reduce churn and add subscribers," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Our Broadband Experience Solutions give MSOs more options and the support to enter new markets quickly, differentiate their offerings and deliver a superior customer experience that will give them a competitive edge."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923950259/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com