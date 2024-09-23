Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kavalan Launches "LÁN Whisky": A Floral-Inspired Core Range Expression Designed for Export

A tribute to its birthplace, this STR whisky has a fruity, caramel sweetness

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan distillery has launched its first whisky in tribute to its birthplace, Yilan County, across select markets around the globe.


Available for export, "LÁN" (43% alc./vol. 700ml) is the Mandarin name for "orchid" with the character also appearing in both the names, "Kavalan" and "Yilan".

Whisky enthusiasts at Hong Kong Whisky Live and Korea Bar and Spirits Show were among the first to experience this exceptional new expression. After its initial debut in Asia, LÁN is set to captivate Europe at Whisky Live Paris in September.

The first phase of the launch will include markets across the EU, Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Canada. A second wave will soon follow, bringing LÁN to all other countries where Kavalan is currently exported, ensuring whisky lovers everywhere can experience this unique expression.

Kavalan CEO Mr. Y. T. Lee shared his inspiration behind the floral whisky, which draws from the award-winning "King Car Peach" orchid, exclusively cultivated by Kavalan's parent company, King Car.

"Our port-aged LÁN Whisky captures the delicate floral aromas of the King Car Peach orchid," said Mr. Lee. "It offers a sophisticated blend of vanilla and roasted nuts, enriched by our signature STR technique using Vinho wine casks, resulting in a smooth, fruity profile with layers of caramel sweetness."

Kavalan's pioneering STR (shaving, toasting, and recharring) technique allows for deep penetration into the oak casks, unlocking the hidden flavors within. This innovative process contributed to Kavalan's Solist Vinho Barrique winning the "World's Best Single Malt" at the World Whiskies Awards in 2015, showcasing our commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Since 1988, King Car Group has been a leader in orchid research, meticulously cultivating new varieties. This expertise and passion for excellence extend to the creation of LÁN Whisky, marking another milestone in Kavalan's journey of innovation.

To learn more about LÁN Whisky and its global debut, visit https://www.kavalanwhisky.com/en/news.php?cid=1 or follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kavalanwhisky/.

LÁN Whisky, 43% alc./vol. 700ml

[Product Description]

Refreshing vanilla notes from bourbon barrels combine with the fusion of nutty, floral aromas from port casks. Further enriched by Kavalan's STR technique, infusing the whisky with a caramelized fruity sweetness achieved through shaving, toasting, and recharring Vinho wine casks. Accentuated by dessert and nutty woody tones, it exudes an overall lightness and elegance, with a pure and constantly surprising aroma. Achieving a subtle balance among rich layers.

Flavour: Captivating orchid aromas blended with rose, jasmine, peony, and orange blossom scents combined with creamy vanilla, chocolate, caramel, honeydew melon, and fruit gummies. The finish has nut and cinnamon notes, evoking a distant forest.

Palate: Refreshing floral and fruity aromas intertwined with creamy and chocolate notes, culminating in a lingering nutty and cinnamon woody fragrance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499623/LAN_Kavalan_LAN_Key_Visual_202407_A4_h.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499624/Kavalan_LA_N_bottle_and_box1_shadow_sperate_700.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kavalan-launches-lan-whisky-a-floral-inspired-core-range-expression-designed-for-export-302255238.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.