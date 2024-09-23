Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
23.09.24
11:13 Uhr
13,980 Euro
+0,080
+0,58 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90013,98012:49
13,90013,98012:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2024 12:10 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 53/2024

Copenhagen, 23 September 2024


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 16 September - 20 September 2024:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,524,074 709,608,246
16-Sep-24 15,000 105.20 1,578,000
17-Sep-24 20,000 107.40 2,148,000
18-Sep-24 22,000 105.60 2,323,200
19-Sep-24 21,000 105.60 2,217,600
20-Sep-24 20,199 104.40 2,108,779
Total, 16 Sep - 20 Sep 202498,199105.6610,375,579
Bought from CAF, 20 Sep 2024* 44,599 105.66 4,712,272
Bought from CWO, 20 Sep 2024* 20,567 105.66 2,173,082
Accumulated, under the programme6,687,439 726,869,179

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 16 September - 20 September 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 6,069,188 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.06% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 53 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/138fb90a-ce61-4d1a-bcd2-f22296ad06cc)
  • PDMR notification CWO 20 Sep 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c50deeb5-acca-42f9-928d-0622bb0e8058)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17a195e2-6683-45d9-b909-abc88a9b79fc)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.