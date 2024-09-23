BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 20 September 2024 were:

212.04p Capital only

212.52p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 12,774 ordinary shares on 20th September 2024, the Company has 73,995,549 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,365,756 shares which are held in Treasury.