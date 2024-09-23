Anzeige
Montag, 23.09.2024

PR Newswire
23.09.2024 12:24 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 20 September 2024 were:

494.55c per share (US cents) - Capital only
500.09c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
372.40p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
376.57p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2024 PR Newswire
