Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Die FED senkt die Zinsen, Gold explodiert: Die eine Aktie, die sie alle überstrahlen könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2024 12:34 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheshire Property Development Group Limited: Cheshire Property Development Group Announces Director Appointments

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheshire Property Development Group Limited, ("CPDG" or the "Company") a leading luxury real-estate development Company with a strong emphasis on creating opulent living, is pleased to announce the appointment of two Directors, Mr. Lee Walton and Mr. Gordon Parkin.

Paul Carroll, Director CPDG, commented:"Speaking on behalf of the Board and CPDG, we welcome both Lee and Gordon to the team, they have a fantastic track record, and we have no doubt that their success will continue at CPDG. Both bring over two decades of wealth and experience in managing prestigious and diversified projects."

As the company exercises its regional growth plan specifically across the North East & North West and continues to grow its multidisciplinary offerings, this addition of two Directors marks a significant step for CPDG and further strengthens its leadership position in the construction and luxury home development industries.

Following on from the appointments, the company also advised that it has added two new projects to its development portfolio, with a potential combined GDV of GBP £18m. Lee Walton commented:"Over the past 15 years I have enjoyed working on many diversified and complex projects. I hope to bring some of my experience to bear in helping CPDG bring its portfolio of projects to fruition and maintain its position as a respected and successful luxury real estate developer."

About Cheshire Property Development Group Limited:

Cheshire Property Development Group Limited ("CPDG") is a leading real-estate development Company with a strong focus on creating opulent living, energy efficient homes and sustainable private luxury residential estates. With a presence in the most affluent parts of the United Kingdom and Europe the Company's mission is to revolutionize the way people live and engage with their homes, our vision is to create a sustainable lifestyle of extreme luxury, sophistication and by the use of enhanced technology, offer unprecedented home safety throughout all our developments.

For Further Information, Contact:

Cheshire Property Development Group Limited
Investor Relations Manager
E: info@cheshirepropertydevelopmentgroup.com
https://cheshirepropertydevelopmentgroup.com/


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.