Cheshire Property Development Group Limited: Cheshire Property Development Group Announces Director Appointments

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheshire Property Development Group Limited, ("CPDG" or the "Company") a leading luxury real-estate development Company with a strong emphasis on creating opulent living, is pleased to announce the appointment of two Directors, Mr. Lee Walton and Mr. Gordon Parkin.



Paul Carroll, Director CPDG, commented:"Speaking on behalf of the Board and CPDG, we welcome both Lee and Gordon to the team, they have a fantastic track record, and we have no doubt that their success will continue at CPDG. Both bring over two decades of wealth and experience in managing prestigious and diversified projects."

As the company exercises its regional growth plan specifically across the North East & North West and continues to grow its multidisciplinary offerings, this addition of two Directors marks a significant step for CPDG and further strengthens its leadership position in the construction and luxury home development industries.

Following on from the appointments, the company also advised that it has added two new projects to its development portfolio, with a potential combined GDV of GBP £18m. Lee Walton commented:"Over the past 15 years I have enjoyed working on many diversified and complex projects. I hope to bring some of my experience to bear in helping CPDG bring its portfolio of projects to fruition and maintain its position as a respected and successful luxury real estate developer."

About Cheshire Property Development Group Limited:

Cheshire Property Development Group Limited ("CPDG") is a leading real-estate development Company with a strong focus on creating opulent living, energy efficient homes and sustainable private luxury residential estates. With a presence in the most affluent parts of the United Kingdom and Europe the Company's mission is to revolutionize the way people live and engage with their homes, our vision is to create a sustainable lifestyle of extreme luxury, sophistication and by the use of enhanced technology, offer unprecedented home safety throughout all our developments.

For Further Information, Contact:

Cheshire Property Development Group Limited

Investor Relations Manager

E: info@cheshirepropertydevelopmentgroup.com

https://cheshirepropertydevelopmentgroup.com/