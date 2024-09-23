

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold held steady on Monday, after having hit a new record high in Asian trading earlier in the day, driven by optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and amid rising geopolitical tensions stemming from the Middle East.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,621.52 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $2,646.45.



U.S. reports on durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer confidence are likely to garner investor attention this week along with a report on personal income and spending that includes the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.



A swath of Fed speakers - including regional presidents Raphael Bostic and Austan Goolsbee - are due to speak this week.



Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in an interview on Friday that policymakers still have much room to lower rates over the next six to 12 months, but the pace of reductions in turn would be determined by incoming data on the jobs market and inflation.



According to CME FedWatch, Fed futures traders currently price in 75 bps in rate cuts by the end of this year, and nearly 200 bps in cuts by December 2025.



The Swiss National Bank meets Thursday and markets have fully priced in a quarter-point cut. Sweden's central bank is also expected to ease rates by 25 points when it meets on Wednesday.



On the geopolitical front, Israel's military pounded targets in south and east Lebanon today and said more strikes were coming.



A military spokesman has warned of 'extensive, precise' strikes against Hezbollah and called for civilians to evacuate or move away from areas in which the militant group operates.



Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets early Sunday across a wider and deeper area of northern Israel after the country allegedly detonated several electronic devices used by the Lebanese group.



The escalating cross-border violence threatens to erupt into a full-blown war as U.S. President Joe Biden and U.N. officials call for restraint.



