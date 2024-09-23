Ohmium International ("Ohmium"), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, is proud to announce European CE mark approval for its Lotus 1.5 electrolyzer. The CE mark indicates that a product meets the European Union's stringent safety, health and environmental protection requirements. This achievement highlights Ohmium's dedication to the highest quality and reliability standards and demonstrates its leadership in the green hydrogen industry.

Ohmium develops hydrogen generators, known as electrolyzers, that convert water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. When powered by renewable energy, these electrolyzers produce green hydrogen, a clean fuel that is positioned to play an important role in the transition to a sustainable energy future. Ohmium's PEM electrolyzers feature integrated advanced power electronics that enable rapid dynamic ramping, essential for pairing with intermittent renewable energy. Delivering both high efficiency and high energy density, they are an ideal solution for green hydrogen production.

The CE mark indicates compliance with European safety directives and enables distribution across the European Economic Area (EEA). To achieve CE certification, the safety and quality compliance of Ohmium's Lotus electrolyzer were thoroughly reviewed and documented. For this work, Ohmium applied ISO 22734 ("Hydrogen generators using water electrolysis: Industrial, commercial, and residential applications") an international standard that provides manufacturers with a clear set of robust requirements. The process included a detailed evaluation of the product design, components, and testing procedures, along with an assessment of Ohmium's quality control procedures. Bureau Veritas (BV), a recognized notified body, conducted a review of the pressure equipment with a focus on its design and testing.

"Unified safety standards facilitate the adoption of green hydrogen projects around the world," explained Dr. Chock Karuppaiah, Ohmium CTO. "Ohmium is proud to apply our electrochemical, technical, and practical expertise to the development of these standards. We were among the leading industry stakeholders involved in the development and maintenance of ISO 22734, and also contributed to the development of the US and Canadian binational standard for the design of hydrogen electrolyzers, adopted in 2023."

"Ohmium is committed to helping customers around the world transition to green hydrogen quickly, easily, and cost-effectively," said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. "CE mark approval is an important milestone for quality and safety assurance, and also streamlines regulatory inspection and installation, making it even easier for our customers to achieve their goals."

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

